STATE HOUSE SAYS ANY DECISION CONCERNING FOREST 27 SHOULD BE LOGICAL AND LEGAL

By Leah Ngoma and Tinkerbel Mwila

State House says any decision that government will make concerning the Lusaka forest number 27 should be logical and must make legal sense.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of Let the People Talk programme this morning, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has indicated that what happened in forest 27 is a scandal, improper and an injustice to the fight against climate change but it was done using the law because Former President Edgar Lungu de-gazetted the area.

Reacting to concerns by stakeholders over government’s intentions to re-gazette forest reserve 27 while allowing the existence of structures in the area instead of demolishing them as promised when in opposition, Mr Bwalya says government cannot be going about breaking the law simply because it wants to be seen to be fulfilling a campaign commitment.

Mr Bwalya is however saddened that the previous regime legitimized an illegality by de-gazetting a piece of land which should have been protected for selfish reasons, a situation he says should never have happened and must not be allowed to repeat itself in future.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya has assured the nation that government is making difficult but responsible decisions to ensure sanity is restored in the fuel supply chain by creating new capacities within the economy and solving problems created by the past regime.

PHOENIX NEWS