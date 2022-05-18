State House says former leaders gave themselves huge contracts

While revelations of embezzlement of funds from the previous administration are no longer surprising, there was another bombshell dropped yesterday, with Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya disclosing that most former ministers awarded themselves huge contracts for services which were never delivered.

Mr Bwalya says law enforcement agencies have all the information regarding the former leaders and will soon move in to arrest them.

“The law will soon catch up with them,” he said during an appearance on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme yesterday.

The money stolen should have been used to improve people’s welfare.

Zambia Daily Mail