STATE HOUSE THROUGH KOSWE IS BEHIND the LIES!

State House through Koswe are behind the malicious lies against former President Edgar Lungu and they should be exposed. Thabo Kawana is just being used as a pawn.

They thought that they would get a favorable response for ‘stopping’ ECL from traveling but when it backfired, the only way out is to blame people creating and peddling falsehoods on social media and say nothing about Koswe who maliciously claimed that ECL was traveling to Chililabombwe for campaigns under the guise of attending the funeral.

All Zambians know who runs the Koswe page so when Koswe writes, we all know who is speaking.

Clearly, Koswe abaletelela. Baleke ubufi!

MYTHOMANIACS

Issued by:

Raphael Mangani Nakacinda

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT