State House Trying To Protect Solicitor General From Acc Corruption Probe- Fred M’membe

STATE HOUSE TRYING TO PROTECT SOLICITOR GENERAL FROM ACC CORRUPTION PROBE

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has placed a restriction order on the property believed to belong to the Solicitor General, Mr Marshal Muchende, over corruption allegations.

The ACC executed this particular restriction order over allegations that the Solicitor General got over US$ 500,000 bribe and much more from a named former liquidator.

However, we have it on firm ground that State House has been making frantic attempts to get the order lifted and the investigations into the Solicitor General’s alleged involvement in corruption thwarted or frustrated.

We urge Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his corrupt league, particularly, certain identifiable key advisors within the presidential advisory team, to step aside and let the ACC do its job independently by ensuring that the investigation continues as planned.

We know what is going on with this particular investigation and we are following it closely.

Further, we continue raising concern over the evil, disgraceful and morally objectionable activities being peddled by certain identifiable individuals within State House.

We also repeat our counsel to Mr Hichilema to take keen interest in the happenings of literally every department at State House: legal, national security advisory, media, political and so on and so forth. We insist that this must be done as a matter of urgency to escape further shame on himself and the presidency.

We emphasize because it is very clear that there is way too much scum and filth in the team at State House.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party