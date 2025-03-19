STATE LOSES CASE AGAINST GEN. CHIMESE AS FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC CRIMES COURT DISMISSES THE CASE WITH COST

By KBN TV Reporter

The Financial and Economic Crimes Court on Tuesday, March 18, dismissed an appeal by the State to hear the case in which former ZAF Commander Lt. Gen Eric Chimese was acquitted in May 2023 by the Magistrate Court on allegations of abuse of authority and money laundering allegations.

General Chimese and his co-respondents filed a motion with the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) seeking the dismissal of a case brought by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri, citing procedural lapses.

The case involves the forfeiture of properties allegedly linked to proceeds of crime.

The DPP’s application, filed last year, claims that the properties, including a farm in the Eureka Baobab area and assets valued at K91.4 million, were unlawfully acquired. Chimese, his wife Sharon Gray, Chita Lodge Limited director James Chungu, and Hector Chimese, opposed the application, maintaining that the assets were lawfully acquired and fairly valued.

In a ruling delivered by High Court Judge P.K. Yangailo, the court ruled that based on the findings, Gen. Chimese and his co-respondents’ application to dismiss the State application had merit and accordingly, ordeered that “the matter be dismissed and is hereby dismissed with costs to the Interested Parties, to be taxed in default of agreement.”