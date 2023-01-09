STATE OF CHOMA STREET LIGHTS A SAFETY THREAT

By Memory Mudenda

Some taxi drivers operating in Choma are concerned with the state of street lights in the district, which they say are not working in most of the stretches of the township area.

Lubinda Mabunga a taxi driver found at Kamunza taxi rank says it’s difficult for drivers who work at night to do business as it is always dark in most areas.

Mabunga says Choma Municipal Council should find an alternative such as solar powered street lights for sustainability.

Another taxi driver Oscar Hatuleke says it’s not safe for drivers to operate because of the presence of criminals known as junkies.

He says drivers stand the risk of being attacked if their vehicles have a break down in a poorly lit area.

Meanwhile, Choma Municipal Council Public Relations Assistant Manager Kameko Manda says the local authority currently has no money to power up the street lights.

Manda says K12, 500 is required to pay for all the street lights to be in operation, saying only one stretch of street street lights uses solar while the rest use Zesco Units.

She says the lights will be in operation immediately electricity units are purchased.