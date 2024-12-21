State of Emergency? This Musamba Must Resign- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

State of Emergency? This Musamba Must Resign



State of Emergency? Why Defence Forces’ Statement? From witchcraft to this alarming national security statement, what a Christmas gift to the people of Zambia to remember.





Is he invoking martial law or state of Emergency? He doesn’t have such powers. Whats the basis of this panic, where isbthe imminent threat?





But what I can tell you is, prepare for a ruthless crackdown against political opponents to the ruling party.



There will be mass arrests of cadres from the Opposition on false claims that they have military fatigue or possess offensive weapons.





I can guarantee you that this security panic issued is arising from the usual lowly unverified security and intelligence information, peddled by money-mongers, but usually fit for only tarvens and bars.



This unjustified panic by the Zambia Police will one day plunge our nation into civil unrest.



I have always held that this Graphael Musamba, for his behavior to suspend citizens constitutional rights, extra-judicial killings, torture and denying polical parties their right to civil and poltical rights, must resign and is clearly unfit for this office of the Inspector General of Police.





The latest USA Annual Report on Human Rights Practices and Treatment of Persons,has fingered the Zambia Police as part of the perpetrators of the large detoriation of human rights in Zambia.



Pray for our Country. Pray for Zambia