STATE OF THE ART DEBS, PEOs OFFICES ON THE CARDS.



Government has spent over 66 Million Kwacha on the construction of 10 District Education Board Secretaries (DEBs) Officers in 10 districts of the country.





Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima, has said the decision to construct the DEBS offices is to enhance the smooth implementation of the education policies in all the districts of the country



The Minister said construction of the 10 offices is expected to start this year.





“As we speak, Contractors have already signed the contracts in readiness to start construction works. The total cost for the 10 project is K66,179,332.66.” This Minister said.



The districts to benefit with new DEBS offices are Mushindamo, Mulobezi, Lupososhi, Rufunsa and Chikankata.





Others are Ngabwe, Lusangazi,Kanchibiya,Chifunabulia and Chipili



And the Ministry has also embarked on the construction of two state of the art offices for Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) in Chinsali and Choma districts.





Works on the two projects have commenced and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.





(NOTE: pictures are 3D Artistic impressions)