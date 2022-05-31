STATE OPPOSES ISAAC MWANZA’S CASE OVER DPP

By Darius Choonya

The state has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss with costs a petition by governance activist, Isaac Mwanza seeking an order and declaration that the actions by the President to find the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lilian Siyuni culpable before an investigation is unconstitutional.

In an Affidavit in opposition, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says contrary to Mr. Mwanza’s claims, an instruction of the President is required to be in writing under his signature, and there is no such interference with the Independence of the ACC, DEC and the JCC.

Mr. Kabesha also says the reliefs sought by Mr. Mwanza are premature to be heard before the Constitutional Court.

In this matter, Mr. Mwanza also wants the court to declare that the announcement by the executive through the Minister of Justice that it has found anomalies in the conduct of the DPP, in the absence of a legitimate body undertaking an inquiry, offends the constitution and is unlawful among other reliefs.- Diamond TV