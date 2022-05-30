The state is planning to apply for trial to proceed in absentia of Novic Siame, the suspect that defecated in court and threw feaces at a public prosecutor.

Siame who has rightly earned himself the title ‘Chinyenyenye’, sent home a smartly-dressed prosecutor minutes before the court session could start.

His wife, Melody Namfukwe, who is jointly charged in the case of theft remained in court until the case was adjourned to Tuesday, May 31,2022.

Details obtained by Chete FM NEWS reveal that Siame was previously acquitted for walking naked, urinating and defecating at the court in the case of burglary and theft as his co-accused received a three-year sentence.

He was sent to a psychiatric hospital in Lusaka where medical examinations showed he has no mental condition.

After he got discharged, he allegedly committed the crime he is now facing.

