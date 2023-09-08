STATE PLOTS AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CHARGE AGAINST KASANDA

By Fox Reporter

A scheme has been hatched where the State plots to slap espionage suspect and Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda with a fresh nonebailable charge of aggravated robbery.

Sources close to the scheme reveals that the State is not comfortable with Kasanda who is currently in custody at Mweembeshi Maximum Prison being out on bail as he may name many other senior officials at State House officials involved in the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) Gold-Cashgate scandal.

The source revealed that to keep him longer in prison, the State has now resolved to push for an aggregated robbery offence against him.

“He will be removed from Mweembeshi Maximum Prison between today and Tuesday next week by officers from Crime 1 at Force Headquarters for him to face this fresh charge of aggravated robbery. Infact we are just waiting for instructions to pick him up,” said the source.

The source said the espionage charge Kasanda and four others are facing has already slapped the State in the face.

“Ilya charge ya espionage is tricky for us and he can come out on bail, so, something to keep him inside is what we have been instructed to give him and it is aggravated robbery. So, the State will enter nolle prosequi in that case Kasanda and Mahagony Airline Chief Executive Officer Jim Belemu, his pilot, Patrick Kawanu, State House official Francis Makai Mateyo Maluba and Robinson Moonga the police boss at the airport are charged with but will keep Kasanda in remand Prison on the new charge of aggravated robbery,” the source said.

Kasanda, Belemu, Kawanu, Moonga, Mateo, Diangamo Mulungu and other nine foreigners were on the 13th August, 2023 arrested at the KKIA after they were found with gold and dollars amounting to over 11 million cash.

Diangamo and the five other foreign national were released after the State entered a nolle prosequi.

A comment from Police on the new development proved futile by press time

-The FOX Newspaper