STATE PROSECUTORS FAIL TO SHOW UP IN KAMPYONGO, 6 OTHERS CASE.

…both reported to be unwell.

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The Matter in Which Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo and six others have been jointly charged with an offence of endangering an aircraft has been adjourned to 9th May, 2022.

Continuation of the trial after last hearing failed to continue on Tuesday after the State Prosecutors failed to show up as they were both reported to be unwell.

And defence counsel George Chisanga has bemoaned the pace at which the case is proceeding.

He said the continued adjournment of the case by the State is delaying the dispensation of justice.

He is however happy that the period of the adjournment is short adding that hopefully the matter will proceed this time around.

In another development, Hon Stephen Kampyongo has sent a message of solidarity to PF Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda who has been remanded at Solwezi Correctional Facility.

This was after being charged with two offences of alleged Defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code and Expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt Contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

And Hon Kampyongo has assured Hon Nakacinda that the PF is behind him during this period.

Meanwhile, Hon Kampyongo has urged the UPND Administration to accord both the Ruling and opposition leaders same treatment as they fight corruption.

“It is only fair that there is no favouritism in his fight against corruption. It is not the Duty of the President to call his Minister to Probe him about allegations levelled against him. The country has got institutions which are tasked to do that role,” he said.