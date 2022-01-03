STATE RAISES PRELIMINARY ISSUE, MATTER OF EXPELLED MPs ADJOURNED

The State has raised a preliminary issue in the matter regarding the nine MPs that were expelled from the National Assembly.

The nine MPs have challenged the constitutionality of the Speaker’s decision.

Justice Judy Zulu Mulongoti has since referred the preliminary matter to a full bench.

In the preliminary issue, the State had contended that similar matters on the same case have been raised in other forums of court.

The similar cases that have been raised on MPs whose seats have been nullified include the NGO, GEARS and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ).

A date of hearing by the full bench will be given later.