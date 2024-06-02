STATE SAYS ZUMANI ZIMBA IS NOT ENTITLED TO K234 MILLION COMPENSATION

THE State has urged the High Court to dismiss the lawsuit in which former State House political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and another litigant are demanding K234 million compensation for malicious prosecution.

The State, through National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has submitted that the petition should be dismissed because it lacks merit.

Mr Zimba and Portipher Gwai sued the State seeking damages for malicious prosecution and detention in connection with gassing incidents of 2020.

They are demanding K233,780,000 compensations for malicious arrest, prosecution, imprisonment as well as special damages in terms of loss of business.