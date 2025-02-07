STATE SECURES JUDGMENT FOR REPAYMENT TO VICTIMS OF HOUSING SCAM



The State, through the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), has secured a judgment ordering the Directors of the National Housing Empowerment Fund to repay victims who paid money for plots that were never allocated to them.





A joint statement availed to Byta FM News by the two institutions indicates that the judgment was made on 14th January 2025, by the Subordinate Court of the First Class for the Lusaka District about transactions concerning the Riverdale Estate.



The Directors and the company have since undertaken to repay all individuals who paid for plots.





As part of the plea agreement reached with the State, the convicts are required to make the repayments within 30 days from the date of the Court Order.



Before the repayment process, DEC will conduct a verification exercise for all victims, scheduled to commence on 10th February 2025, at their offices.





The victims will be required to appear in person with all relevant documents, including original and photocopies of their National Registration Cards or Passports and proof of payments they made.