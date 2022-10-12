State sued over `illegal’ search of Edgar Lungu’s property

ZAMBIA Community Development Initiative Programme has sued in the Constitutional Court contesting the actions by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to search former President Edgar Lungu’s property without lifting of his immunity by Parliament.



The organisation contends that the actions by DEC are illegal and a disregard of Mr Lungu’s rights, immunity, status and standing.

It thus seeks the ConCourt’s interpretation of the extent of the immunity of the President.

This is according to originating summons filed in ConCourt by Tutwa S. Ngulube Company yesterday.



In an affidavit in support of originating summons, Zambia Community Development Initiative Programme managing director Hendrix Nyambe said that DEC attempted to seize the former Head of State’s property when his immunity had not been lifted by Parliament.



Mr Nyambe contended that his case was properly before the ConCourt as there is need for interpretation as to whether the immunity of a former President does extend to the investigative wings of government such as DEC and is a subject to criminal investigations.-Daily Nation