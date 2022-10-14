STATE URGES CONCOURT TO HALT BY ELECTION JUDGMENT

The State has urged the Constitutional Court to halt judgment in a matter it is supposed to rule whether or not to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to hold the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections within 90 days as prescribed by law.

Solicitor General Marshal Muchende stated that the court should halt its judgment, which was initially scheduled for Monday, until the matter is heard conclusively.

Mr Muchende said the judgment should be halted following the recession of Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary candidates Alfred Yombwe and Lawrence Kasongo to contest the by-elections.

This is in a case Green Party president Peter Sinkamba and activist Isaac Mwanza want the court to compel ECZ to conduct fresh nominations and elections on October 27 in Kabushi constituency and November 2 this year in Kwacha constituency.

In the petition, the two want a declaration that elections held in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies after October 27 and November 2, respectively, will be unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

CREDIT:Zambiadailymail