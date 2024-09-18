State Witness exonerate Archbishop Banda
A STATE witness has told the Economic and Financial Crimes court that there is no report showing that Archbishop Alick Banda and Heart of Mercy, a charity organization stole vehicles from Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).
This was after one of the defence lawyers Mr. James Mataliro asked the witness if there was a report from ZRA that shows two vehicles were stolen
