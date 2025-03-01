STATE WITNESS EXPOSED TO HAVE INFLATED VALUE OF PROPERTY BELONGING TO NDOZO LODGE OWNER



February 28, 2025. Lusaka



A lead investigator in the corruption case involving NDOZO LODGE proprietor Chrint Sichimba had difficulties to explain why he inflated the value of one of the properties before court.





This is in a matter where NDOZO LODGE proprietor Sichimba, with wife Eudora Nambela and son David are jointly charged with 130 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving over K781million and more than $10 million.





When the matter came up for continued cross examination before Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, State witness Clement Chipasha struggled to tell the court as to why his indictment conflicted the actual value of the property in question.





According to the documents submitted before court by the defense lawyers, the property in question was bought at K500, 000 but Chipasha indicated the value of K5,000,900 in his indictment.



When asked that being a lead investigator, Chipasha knew that the property was purchased at K500, 000 but how did he arrive at the amount of over K5 million.





It was at this point that Chipasha who is also the arresting officer from the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in the matter, failed to tell the court the rationale used to value the property otherwise.



Trial continues in the matter.



Mbili Reports