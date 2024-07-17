STATE WITNESS IN THE CHANGALA SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CASE SPENDS NIGHT IN THE COLD, ASKS COURT TO INTERVENE

July 17, 2024….Lusaka

The court yesterday was sent into laughter when a state witness asked the Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili to speak on his behalf to tell the State to provide him with a decent accommodation as he slept in car the previous night.

The witness on stand Bill Kaping’a 50 of Kitwe is in Lusaka to testify against Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala in a case where he is charged with seditious practices.

When the CRM called adjournment of the matter, state witness Kaping’a asked the court to talk to his sponsors to provide him with a decent accommodation.

In response the Magistrate advised him to talk to his state sponsors.

And another state witness Jonathan Phiri 34, Chief Inspector Digital forensic told court that after analyzing the content of the video he did not find any comments that said that there were not pleased with government.

When he was asked again by the defense, “when you listened to the video did you hear a crime committed by the accused?”

In his response, Chief Inspector Phiri said he did not deduce.

The matter comes on July 18,2024 for continued trial.

