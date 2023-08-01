State Witness Tells Court, “no Illegalities Were Committed By Former Defence PS Stardy Mwale”

STATE WITNESS TELLS COURT, “NO ILLEGALITIES WERE COMMITTED BY MWALE”

By Correspondent

THERE were no illegalities committed by former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Stardy Mwale in the authorization of payment exceeding USD1.6 for the supply of Zambia National Service uniforms, Senior Procurement Officer at the Ministry of Defence has testified.

Testifying before Lusaka Magistrate Court, Sangu Mpande told Court that there was nothing suspicious and that Mwale was not even Permanent Secretary at the time the contract was signed.

He testified before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya that the person who was in charge of the contract was Felix Phiri and not Mwale.

The Court heard that the payment was made to African Security Academy of Poland, the company that secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence in April, 2016 to supply uniforms for ZNS officers.

In this matter, Mwale is facing charges of corrupt practices over K8.5 million.

It is alleged that between March 1, 2018, and June 30, 2018, Mwale solicited and attempted to receive USD200,000 from Eagle Trading International, allegations Mwale has denied.

Mwale was arrested in August 2022.

Credit: The FOX Newspaper