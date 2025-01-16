Statement by Ambassador Dr. Mwaba Kasese Bota on Mozambique inauguration



16th January, 2025.



The Citizens First Party of Zambia joins the rest of SADC and indeed Africa as a whole in congratulating the new President of our neighboring country Mozambique, His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chapo, following his inauguration as newly elected President and congratulate the people of Mozambique on this feat.





This inauguration comes three months following conflicts of election dispute, with the conflict leading to loss of hundreds of lives and extensive infrastructure damage. We pray that our sister country Mozambique can now come to a ceasefire and that peace shall be restored.





We further pray that His Excellency the President Mr Daniel Chapo can invite his brother, the opposition leader Mr Vernancio Mondlane to dialogue in order to foster lasting solutions for sustainable peace in Mozambique.





We treasure the friendly relations between Zambia and Mozambique and the united endeavor of common culture and resolve for the well being our people, and the development of the two countries.





We urge our leaders in the SADC region to continue with peace building efforts in Mozambique as the country is in a fragile state and ensure peaceful resolution and conclusion of the dispute.





Our party President Dr Harry Kalaba has always believed that a peaceful SADC is a progressive SADC.





Ambassador Dr. Mwaba Kasese Bota Chairperson-International Relations

Citizens First.