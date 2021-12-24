STATEMENT BY HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON RACIST REMAKS BY MR. SEAN TEMBO

Government condemns in the strongest terms, a racist posting on social media attributed to opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo against Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator.

Zambia is a civilised society in which racism is outlawed and unacceptable.

As an opposition leader, Mr. Tembo is advised not to abuse his constitutional role of providing checks and balances by making racist remarks against innocent citizens.

Government, therefore, takes great exception to divisive remarks on grounds of race, colour or ethnicity.

For along time, Zambians have lived in unity regardless of ethnic backgrounds under the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

Mr. Tembo is further advised to focus on issues that build and not divide the nation in his political discourse.

Government wants Zambians to enjoy freedom of expression but that should never be at the expense of attacking certain sections of the Zambian society on racial basis.

(Original Copy signed)

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON 24th December, 2021