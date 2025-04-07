Statement by Hon. Harry Kalaba on the Passing of   Madam Edith Z. Nawakwi

Statement by Hon. Harry Kalaba, President of Citizens First (CF), on the Passing of Former Finance Minister and FDD President, Madam Edith Z. Nawakwi



It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that I, on behalf of the Citizens First party and indeed on my own behalf, extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political allies of the late Madam President Edith Zewelani Nawakwi—former Minister of Finance and President of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD).



For over three decades, Madam President Nawakwi devoted her life to the service of our nation. Her contribution to Zambia’s democratic landscape is immense, undeniable, and enduring. As the first female Minister of Finance in our country, she broke barriers and opened doors for many, paving the way for women to believe that leadership was not a man’s preserve.





She was never afraid to speak truth to power. She called out thieves for who they were—plunderers of our national resources. She never minced her words. Her passion for Zambia was unmatched, and her courage unshaken, even when she was insulted, dehumanized, and treated unfairly in the political arena. She stood her ground with fearless resolve and unmatched grace.





Most women in politics today have drawn inspiration from Madam President Nawakwi. She was a trailblazer—bold, unyielding, and principled to the very end.





Her passing, especially against a backdrop of the indignity and unfairness with which she was often treated in recent times. I make a humble plea to all Zambians that as we reflect on her legacy: let us mourn Madam President Edith Nawakwi with the utmost respect and honor befitting such a gallant daughter of our soil.





May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Hamba kahle, Madam President.