Statement By PF Presidential Candidate Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya On Christmas Day



STATEMENT BY THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HON. Dr Chitalu Chilufya ON CHRISTMAS DAY

On the auspicius occasion of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, my family and I, wish to send fraternal greetings to all our people.

In the midst of the deepening socio-economic environment our people are facing, the celebration of the birth of our Saviour is a reminder of the unfailing hope in the power of love.

Love conquers all adversity. And because Jesus’s entire ministry was pitched on love, I enjoin all people of goodwill to realise that we can rise above all challenges, be they political, economic or otherwise.

Jesus’s great example of the love he left us represents the triumph of the human spirit over all forms of adversity.

Love is the eternal glue that must thread through our national fabric, because without it we will all fail collectively.

When we love, we all succeed. This must be the spirit of Christmas as we celebrate our saviour’s birthday.

The foundation of human fellowship is love and therefore we must all work towards spreading it unconditionally.

Whatever little each one has, each should desire to spread opportunity and material possessions, for this is the practical expression of the meaning of love itself.

For those of us in politics, let us reflect on the substantive value of public service and come to understanding that politics must not be a platform for perpetual acrimony, but a competition to serve.

So, let us use this moment to spread love and solidarity among our people.