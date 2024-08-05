STATEMENT BY SOCIALIST PARTY LUAPULA PROVINCE OVER THE TERMINATION OF APPOINTMENTS OF CDES. ANTHONIO MWANZA AND ALICK TEMBO AS DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERALS



Date: 05 /08/2024



The Socialist Party leadership of Luapula Province writes to associate itself with the National leadership of Socialist Party Zambia and its Presidency in the decision to terminate the appointments as Deputy Secretary Generals of Cdes. Anthonio M. Mwanza and Alick Tembo with effect from yesterday the 04/08/2024.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/Gr1GspQ2du2QtuDN/?mibextid=oFDknk



This communication underscores the profound belief that the Party’s leadership in Luapula has that if any organisation has to thrive observance of discipline and order is critical.



In the absence of that, focus would subsequently not be present.



Therefore, any act or conduct by members that contravenes these core values and principles must be promptly corrected for the collective good of everyone in the Party.



This said, we the leadership of Socialist Party in Luapula province pronounce ourselves in support of the decision taken by our National leadership against our two comrades whom we wish the very best in their future endeavors and political careers.



On behalf of the provincial leadership of Socialist Party Luapula.



Cde. Innocent Kaunda Kapwepwe

Provincial Spokesperson.