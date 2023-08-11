Statement By The Acting Chief Govt Spokesperson On Unfounded Claims Regarding Democracy And Law Enforcement

STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. SYLVIA T. MASEBO, MP ON UNFOUNDED CLAIMS REGARDING DEMOCRACY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Government strongly refutes allegations made by opposition political party leaders suggesting that the UPND Government is engaged in some form of oppression to undermine democracy.

To the contrary, the UPND Government is unwavering in its commitment to upholding democratic values and principles. Our administration firmly believes in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all citizens, and any claims to the contrary are without merit.

The claims of oppression and the alleged use of measures detrimental to democracy are baseless and lack any substantial evidence. The UPND Government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to open dialogue, accountability, and transparency in its governance approach.

It is regrettable that some opposition party leaders have chosen to engage in unfounded accusations rather than constructive dialogue. We encourage all political stakeholders to engage in healthy and constructive discussions that contribute to the betterment of our nation.

Further, Government wishes to clarify that it will not tolerate any attempts to break the law with impunity. Upholding the rule of law is a cornerstone of our democracy, and Government is fully dedicated to ensuring that justice prevails for all citizens.

Furthermore, Government wishes to make it clear that it is resolute in its efforts to create an environment where everyone can express their opinions freely within the bounds of the law. Our commitment to transparency remains steadfast.

The UPND Government will continue to take necessary measures to maintain law and order, ensuring that the rights of citizens are respected and protected. We urge all individuals and groups to respect the laws of our land and to engage in lawful activities that contribute to the progress of our nation.

(Original copy signed)

Hon. Sylvia T. Masebo, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

10th August, 2023