STATEMENT BY THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS ON THE STATE OF THE NATION WAS DONE IN GOOD FAITH – ANDREW BANDA

Former President Rupiah Banda’s son Andrew Banda says the statement by the catholic bishops on the state of the nation was done in good faith.

Last week, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops raised a number of issues affecting the livelihood of the Zambian people such as unemployment and corruption.

Mr. Banda who was speaking in his own capacity during a press briefing this morning, acknowledged that most of the issues that were raised in the statement are what is actually happening on the ground.

He has however noted that it is saddening to see other people criticizing the statement on the state of the nation by the catholic bishops which was underlining the challenges faced by citizens in the country.

Mr. Banda explained that various issues highlighted in the statement should be used as a positive learning point in order to improve the living standards of the citizens.

He further added that government is working towards addressing most of the issues that have been raised by the catholic bishops.

