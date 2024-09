STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY REGARDING THE MEDIA ADDRESS BY MRS GRACE BANDA



THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA THROUGH THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY HAS NOTED THAT, ONE, MRS GRACE BANDA THE MOTHER TO THE FUGITIVE PETAUKE CENTRAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HONOURABLE EMMANUEL JAY BANDA DID ADRESS THE MEDIA ON MONDAY THE 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2024.



AMONG SEVERAL ISSUES SHE RAISED, SHE APPEALED TO GOVERNMENT (BOMA) TO STOP DETAINING SISTERS AND FRIENDS TO HON BANDA, CONFISCATING THEIR PHIONES AND DESTROYING THEIR BUILDINGS. SHE OFFERED THAT GOVERNMENT SHOULD INSTEAD PICK HER BECAUSE SHE IS THE ONE WHO GAVE BIRTH TO HONOURABLE BANDA. SHE REQUESTED GOVERNMENT TO RETURN HER SON SINCE HE WAS IN THE LAWFUL CUSTODY OF GOVERNMENT AT THE TIME HE WENT MISSING.





AS GOVERNMENT, WE FIND HER REMARKS TO BE VERY UNFORTUNATE AND LARGELY MISDIRECTED. WHILST SHE’S RIGHT TO SAY THAT HER SON WAS IN LAWFUL CUSTODY, SHE IS NOT RIGHT TO INSINUATE THAT GOVERNMENT IS KEEPING HER SON ELSWHERE. WE WOULD LIKE TO RESPECTFULLY REMIND HER THAT, HER SON HONOURABLE EMMANUEL JAY BANDA DID ACTUALLY ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY. LITTLE WONDER, THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE CHARGED AND ARRESTED THE OFFICERS WHO WERE GIVEN THE RESPONSIBILITY OF SAFE GUARDING THE NOW FUGITIVE LAW MAKER.



IT BE PUT ON RECORD THAT, GOVERNMENT HAS NO HAND IN THE ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY OF HON EMMANUEL JAY BANDA.

WE WOULD THEREFORE, LIKE TO MAKE AN EARNEST AND PROFOUND APPEAL TO MRS GRACE BANDA TO APPEAL TO HER SON TO SURERENDER HIMSELF TO THE STATE, THAN HER RUSHING TO THE MEDIA TO MAKE ALARMING AND UNFOUNDED STATEMENTS.



Original signed.



HON. JACK JACOB MWIIMBU SC. MP.

MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY