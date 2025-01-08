STATEMENT BY UKA CHAIRPERSON, SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC, ON THE PASSING OF PASTOR MOSES CHILUBA



The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA mourns the untimely passing of Pastor Moses Chiluba, a dedicated servant of God whose impactful ministry touched countless lives.



Apart from ministry, Pastor Chiluba has been a clear voice on many National matters. A pioneer of Camnet Television, a media house contributing to National development.





Pastor Chiluba’s unwavering commitment to sharing the Word of God and voice on National matter will forever be remembered.





We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, Camnet TV, and the entire nation. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



ENDS///