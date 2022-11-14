STATEMENT ON THE DETENTION OF MR CHILUFYA TAYALI BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MR LEMMY KAJOBA

14th November, 2022 – Police yesterday at around 20:30 hours apprehended and detained Mr Chilufya Tayali.

This follows him posting a video on social media bordering on bringing the name of the President in disrepute.

We want to remind members of the public of the need to respect the office of Presidency as it is protected by law. All those wishing to offer checks and balances should do so within the confines of the law.

We would further like to warn members of the general public that the rights enshrined in the Constitution are not absolute and should not be misconstrued to be an excuse to commit a crime.

Anyone who will commit a crime with an excuse of exercising his rights will be arrested as the rights enshrined in the constitution are not an excuse to commit a crime.

A comprehensive statement will be issued in due course once police have concluded the formalities on this matter.

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE