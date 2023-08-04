Statement On The Termination Of Mr. Jack Kalala’s Appointment To ZNBC Board Of Directors

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, ON THE TERMINATION OF MR. JACK KALALA’S APPOINTMENT TO THE ZAMBIA NATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

I wish to confirm that I have terminated the appointment of Mr. Jack Kalala as a member of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board of directors.

Accordingly, Mr. Jack Kalala ceases to be Chairperson of the ZNBC Board.

The termination is contained in my letter to Mr. Kalala dated 2nd August, 2023.

This decision is in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, which expressly grants the power to appoint and to remove.

I wish to express gratitude to Mr. Jack Kalala for the service he rendered during his tenure as a member of the ZNBC Board of directors and as Chairperson, and wish him success in his future endeavours.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

4th August, 2023