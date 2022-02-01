STATEMENT: Update your details, PSPF urges retirees

FOLLOWING the release of K1 billion by the government targeted at paying pensioners under the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF), the Fund has urged Retirees, Pensioners and Beneficiaries to update their details to enable them easy access to their money.

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning yesterday released K1.46 billion financed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR); for social protection programmes of which K1 Billion is targeted at paying pensioners under the (PSPF).

The K1 billion released to PSPF for pensioners is to safeguard their livelihoods of retired public service employees who had been waiting for their benefits after retirement.

In order to ensure improved service delivery and avoid inconveniences during payment of lump sum and Monthly Pension, PSPF is updating information on bank details, administrator, and beneficiaries’ details for those still waiting to be paid pension though this does not apply to those already in receipt of lump sum and monthly pension and those who already submitted the details to the Fund.

Meanwhile, the PSPF has cautioned the beneficiaries to be wary of people masquerading as its officers aimed at defrauding them of their hard earned money. It is important to note that the PSPF does not charge for the services it provides to the public.

Those eligible are therefore, advised that forms for updating information could only be obtained from PSPF Head Office in Lusaka, Copperbelt Region Office in Ndola or any of its partners offices which include Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union (CSAWUZ) offices, Zambia National Pensioners Association (ZANAPA) offices and Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) offices located in various parts of the Country.

Issued by :

Kalumba Chikonde (Mr)

Title: Corporate Communications Manager

Public Service Pensions Fund