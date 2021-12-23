By Mwaka Ndawa

RAPHAEL Nakacinda’s lawyer Makebi Zulu was yesterday angered by the state for being off-guard in prosecuting his client for defamation of the president.

State prosecutor Abraham Ngozoh told chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha that Nakacinda’s case was not cause listed.

“I take recognizance of counsel but Nakacinda’s case is not appearing on our cause list on behalf of NPA (National Prosecution Authority). I suggest that they can be excused and they (defence) will be called some other day,” said Ngozoh.

In response, Zulu was annoyed that the state was dragging its feet to prosecute Nakacinda.

“We are disappointed that we are being told now that the state is not ready. We’ve been here for some time. The state should have called us to inform us before the court came. We noticed the swiftness in which they arrested the suspect. We were told to appear today and it’s sad that the state is not ready,” said Zulu. “We need to have matters prosecuted speedily just like they (government) have promised.”

And Nakacinda, who showed off his new binoculars to journalists which was gifted to him by Bowman Lusambo, said he will stand firm and continue to provide checks and balances.

“When police officers are operating under instructions and hypnotized to a point that they cannot even correct or advise the authority that is instructing them, this is the end result. You start harassing, arresting people with impunity, and then in the end you discover the moment you arrest somebody there are rights kicking,” said Nakacinda. “And this case they have to find a way to justify why they detained me in the first place. They are fidgeting with documents to see what indictment they will come up with to justify the arrest.”