STEALING OF HOSPITAL DRUGS MUST BE NON BAILABLE OFFENSE WITH DEATH SENTENCE WHEN CONVICTED – SIMANGOLWA



The theft of hospital drugs is a heartless, cruel, and satanic act that prioritizes personal gain over human lives. The lack of patriotism and empathy is staggering. Patients are losing their lives due to unavailable medication, while others profit from their suffering. We must recognize the severity of this issue and take immediate action.



The punishment for stealing hospital drugs must be severe – non-bailable with a death sentence for those found guilty. This will serve as a deterrent and demonstrate our commitment to protecting citizens’ lives. The theft of hospital drugs is tantamount to murder, and those responsible must be held accountable.



President Hakainde Hichilema is working hard to bring sanity to our country, but thieves resist change. As citizens, we must stand with him, as we are the ones affected when resources are stolen. Remember how the recovered $65 million helped provide student bursaries? Imagine what more we could achieve if we stopped corruption!



Let us take collective responsibility for eradicating corruption and ensuring our healthcare system serves the people, not just a few individuals. We must report criminal activities to the relevant authorities. Most of these criminals live in our communities, and we can make a difference. Let us stand together and fight against corruption!



Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Businessman