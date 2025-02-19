Steenhuisen urges farmers to stay amid Expropriation Act concerns



Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has addressed reports suggesting that thousands of white South African farmers are contemplating emigration to the United States in response to the recently enacted Expropriation Act.





“I don’t want to lose a single farmer from South Africa, whether Afrikaans or English,” Steenhuisen stated, underscoring the vital role farmers play in the nation’s economy and food security.



The Expropriation Act, which allows the government to expropriate land under specific conditions, has sparked controversy and uncertainty within the agricultural community.





Some farmers are concerned about potential economic instability, while government officials argue that the legislation is crucial for advancing land reform.





Amid these domestic concerns, international relations have also been affected. U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to reduce financial aid to South Africa, citing issues with the country’s land policies.





Additionally, Trump made headlines by offering white farmers in South Africa assistance to immigrate to the United States, signaling support for those fleeing the uncertain conditions.