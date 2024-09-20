Stefano Pioli named as new manager of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Stefano Pioli, the 58-year-old Italian manager, has been appointed as the new head coach of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, following Luis Castro’s departure.

The announcement was made by the club.

Pioli, who departed AC Milan after last season, had guided them to a second-place finish in Serie A but fell short against Inter Milan, finishing 19 points behind.

Since leaving Milan, where he spent a significant part of his career, Pioli has been without a coaching role.

Now, he is set to lead Al Nassr, currently positioned seventh in the Pro League after three matches with one win and two draws.

The team’s recent draw with Shorta in the AFC Champions League contributed to Castro’s exit, prompting the swift appointment of Pioli.

Throughout his career, Pioli has primarily coached in Italy, managing clubs such as Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and AC Milan.

His notable achievement came with Milan, where he won the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season, solidifying his status as a club legend.