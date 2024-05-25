Stefano Pioli parts ways with AC Milan after a five-year tenure as manager

AC Milan announced on Friday that Stefano Pioli has stepped down from his position as manager after a season marked by underwhelming performances.

Despite being 19-time Italian champions, the team will conclude the season in second place, trailing significantly behind champions Inter Milan.

Additionally, AC Milan’s campaigns in both the Champions League and domestic cups were lackluster.

“AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan’s consistent presence in the top European competition,” the club said.

“Stefano’s professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club’s core values from day one.”

Stefano Pioli, who guided the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title in over ten years in 2022, was appointed in 2019.

Despite being seven-time European champions, Milan exited the Champions League at the group stage and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia after reaching the quarterfinals.

Milan will play their last league match of the season against Salernitana on Saturday at home.