STEP FATHER ON THE RUN AFTER DEATH OF 11 MONTH YEAR OLD BABY

A man in Isoka district is on the run following the death of his 11-month-old stepdaughter on Thursday afternoon.

It’s alleged the baby died at home in unclear circumstances under the care of Abel Silomba, 25, of Mbuzi village while its mother was cultivating in the field.

Moments after the baby was unconscious, the man called his teenage wife to check what happened before rushing to the clinic where the child was pronounced dead.

Chete FM News has learned that the 17-year-old mother got married to the suspect when the infant was just 10 months old.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga who has confirmed the incident has said burial was momentarily suspended after the uncle observed the right side of the baby’s face was swollen.

It was then that the matter was reported to the police station.

Mr Mubanga says the body was deposited at the district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.