STEP FATHER, STEP BROTHER FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER IN DEFILEMENT CASE

THE Choma Magistrate Court has found Joseph Bwalya, 55, and Ben Bwalya, 20, with a case to answer in a matter the two are charged with defilement on a child.

This is a case in which a 15-year-old footballer is alleged to have been defiled by Joseph, who is the stepfather to the victim and Ben, the stepbrother, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The two accused persons have been put on defense by Resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri who has since adjourned the matter to the 26th of June, 2023 for commencement of the defense.

The two accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the defilement charge and are currently out on bail after meeting the conditions.

