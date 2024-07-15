STEPFATHER BURNS CHILD’S HANDS FOR STEALING RELISH



THE Mambwe District Child Protection Committee has expressed sadness over the burning of both hands of a three-year-old child by his step- father for stealing relish.



Committee Chairperson Weston Phiri said it was very sad to see how some people were mistreating children.

He called on all parents and guardians to take care of children and treat them with love and care.



Mr Phiri said this when the child protection committee visited the victim at Kamoto Mission Hospital where he is currently receiving medical care.



Mr Phiri said parents and guardians needed to exercise tolerance when dealing with children adding that for adults to be where they were today, other people exercised tolerance too.



Meanwhile, the medical personnel at Kamoto Mission Hospital disclosed that the condition of the child had improved and that he was responding well to treatment, however, he would need to undergo another surgery once he recovers as his hands and fingers had been severely burnt.



Esnart Kamutondole, a concerned resident, called on law enforcement to ensure the perpetrator receives a jail sentence.



“I was distraught to hear that the docket had been lost. Luckily, that is not the case. That man must face the law so that he learns something from his actions so that he does not repeat such an evil act in the future,” she said.



Meanwhile, Mambwe District Victim Support Unit Coordinator Jane Malama said 27-year-old Steven Banda, the suspect who had burnt the child was currently in remand Prison awaiting a court appearance.



Ms. Malama said the suspect dipped the hands of his three- year- old step child in boiling relish after he caught him stealing relish from the pot.



