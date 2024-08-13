Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha in tears after she and his mum were confronted by Police at Paris Olympics

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Basketball star and Olympics hero Steph Curry, was in tears following a tense encounter with French police at an undisclosed location in Paris while attempting to return to their car on Saturday night after the gold medal basketball game.

During the nearly three-minute encounter, Sonya Curry, Curry’s mother and Curry’s Golden State teammate Draymond Green were also speaking with police officers while Ayesha carried the couple’s youngest son, Caius, as another child who appeared to be Curry’s oldest son Canon, walked with a flag draped around his shoulders.

“Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Sonya told the officers, while pointing toward a location away from the camera. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

One man in the video, who was translating the conversation between Sonya and the police officers, said “the president” was coming by, “so nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed.”

French President, Emmanuel Macron attended the game between the United States and France and could also have been exiting the arena.

And at one point, as the back-and-forth continued, Green accused the officers of allegedly hitting the baby.

“So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” Green asked.

It’s unclear which officer Green accused of hitting the baby or when the alleged contact occurred during the dispute.

The video stopped after three minutes, and how long the dispute lasted also remains unclear.

Ayesha and Curry got married in 2011, and they have four children after announcing Caius’ birth at the end of May.

