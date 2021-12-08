Home politics PF Stephen Kampyongo summoned by Police politicsPFUPND Stephen Kampyongo summoned by Police December 8, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp KAMPYONGO Former Home Affairs Minister stephen Kampyongo who is also the mp for shiwang’andu is currently appearing before the police in Lusaka whose case is yet to be established 1 COMMENT Chigumula, let them just queue up voluntarily at force HQ Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Chigumula, let them just queue up voluntarily at force HQ