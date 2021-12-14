KATUKA IDENTIFIED AS NEW AMBASSADOR TO GERMANY – SOURCES

Stephen Katuka has been identified as Zambia’s new Ambassador to Germany, sources in the UPND administration have told Daily Revelation.

The sources told Daily Revelation that the UPND national chairman has been earmarked for a stint in the foreign service.

However, when contacted for comment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Permanent secretary in charge of administration Chembo Mbula said he was not aware of that.

