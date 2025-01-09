Steve Bannon melts down over release of Jack Smith’s Trump report

Conservative influencer Steve Bannon expressed shock after Attorney General Merrick Garland indicated he would release special counsel Jack Smith’s report on President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon revealed Wednesday that his phone was “blowing up” because Garland notified the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that he intended to release Volume One of the report, which includes information about Trump’s election subversion efforts. Garland said he did not intend to release the second volume, which dealt with the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

During his War Room program, Bannon spoke to Mike Davis of the pro-MAGA Article III Project about the report’s release.

“Breaking news, Mike,” Bannon said. “Help me out here. I thought Merrick Garland — These guys are sworn — I thought they were all rule of law people, and we’re all terrible. We gotta go to prison.”

The conservative host argued that the report should not be divulged because U.S

. District Judge Aileen Cannon had temporarily blocked its release.

“There’s just another way to smear Trump, this Jack Smith report,” he complained. “My phone’s blowing up now. They’re telling me that Merrick Garland has decided on his own to give it to the committee for a bicameral review.”

“Can you explain to me what’s going on?” Bannon asked Davis. “And how could that possibly be legal, sir?”

For his part, Davis called the report “a one-sided political drive-by shooting, a last-ditch efforts by Merrick Garland and Joe Biden and their henchman Jack Smith to do this smear of President Trump.”

“President Trump can’t respond to it in a courtroom,” he continued. “He can’t call witnesses. He can’t present his own evidence. He can’t he can’t confront their witnesses.”