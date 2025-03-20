Steve Bannon reveals efforts are being made to let Trump contest presidency again in 2028

n an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo Tuesday, March 18, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that Maga operatives have begun working towards securing president Donald Trump a third term in 2028.

“I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run again in 2028. I’ve already endorsed President Trump,” Bannon said.

“A man like this comes along once every century if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now. He’s on fire and I’m a huge supporter. I want to see him again in 2028.”

Bannon took second place in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll of potential 2028 GOP nominees, although he was easily defeated by vice-president JD Vance, who received 61 percent of the votes.

The right-wing War Room podcast host was heard chanting in favor of a third Trump term while on stage at CPAC in February, shouting: “We want Trump in ‘28! We want Trump! We Want Trump!”

Bannon came under fire for making a gesture during his speech that critics say resembled a Nazi salute.

When Cuomo pressed Bannon on whether he had had anything to do with the placing of his name on the CPAC straw poll list, Bannon insisted he had not, shutting down any speculation that he would launch a surprise presidential campaign himself in three years.

The 22nd amendment of the constitution limits any one person to a maximum of two four-year terms as president.

When asked how Trump and his supporters could get around the constitution, Bannon said with a wry smile: “We’re working on it.”

“I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that… We’ll see what the definition of term limit is,” he added when pressed by Cuomo.

Bannon remained insistent throughout the segment.

“Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. I supported President Trump after the election. I realize you don’t believe that the election of 2020 was stolen — we do. We fervently believe that.”

Cuomo replied: “Who’s we?”

“We’re huge believers in democracy because we know how to get votes out,” Bannon snapped back.

Bannon was released from prison in October 2024 after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress in July 2022.