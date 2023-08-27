Steve Harvey and Marjorie split reports ‘fake news’ – Nigerian Senator

Viral reports over the last two days has it that popular American comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are having difficulties in their marriage.

The reports allege that Marjorie is seeking for a divorce after having been caught cheating on her husband with close associates.

Whiles the Harveys have yet to publicly respond to the news, a Nigerian politician who is friends with the couple has described the rumours as false.

Senator Ned Nwoko, a billionaire business mogul, who represents Delta North of Delta State, wrote on his Instagram page:

“Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy all together and we wish them all the best.”