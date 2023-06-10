STEVEN RAPES WOMAN IN CHURCH

A 63-year-old woman of Isoka district in Muchinga Province has allegedly been raped in a church by her neighbor identified as Steven Sichone, 34.

Loveness Nachali was raped on 4th June, 2023 around 23:00 hours after a snake entered her house and decided to spend a night in a church a few meters from her house.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police, Kaunda Mubanga, tells Byta FM Zambia that whilst in the church building, the victim heard footsteps outside her house and thought it was her son who had returned home.

Mubanga explains that when Nachali went closer, the suspect asked her what she was doing in the church building before he grabbed and tried to kiss her but she managed to push him away.

The Commissioner further discloses that the suspect however grabbed the victim again, pushed her down forcefully and had carnal knowledge of her.

He adds that the suspect has since been apprehended and will appear in court soon.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9