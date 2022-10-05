STOCKHOLM SYNDROME: Pamela Chisumpa and James Mulenga are Facebook friends? James Mulenga even gave her his shirt

Iyi nkani ioneka niyi tali. So Pamela and James Mulenga are Facebook friends? James Mulenga even gave her his shirt!🤔
PAMELA’S ABDUCTOR KNEW HER
Pamela Chisumpa and Kames Bwalya Mulenga, her abductor were previous classmates.
Before her abduction, she had commented on his Facebook profile.
When older ones are warning these children of the dangers of using social media for excitement, the youngsters laugh at the older generation to be old fashioned, now see what the new fashion can breed. Ala umweo walala mu matwi.
This case needs a thorough investigation.
How can thirteen girls be abducted? By these
Young looking boys.
What car have they been using for six months?
How did the landlord rent out to this young boys?
What is story of the landlord?
Many more puzzling questions?
The initial statements of this case made many people doubt the whole situation. This information coming out now suggest something totally different situation altogether. I would not be surprised if Pamela is also one of the abductors. Pamela could also be playing victim just to go unpunished. There are several people involved in this case even though the guy interviewed earlier claims otherwise.