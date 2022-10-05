STOCKHOLM SYNDROME: Pamela Chisumpa and James Mulenga are Facebook friends? James Mulenga even gave her his shirt

Iyi nkani ioneka niyi tali. So Pamela and James Mulenga are Facebook friends? James Mulenga even gave her his shirt!🤔

PAMELA’S ABDUCTOR KNEW HER



Pamela Chisumpa and Kames Bwalya Mulenga, her abductor were previous classmates.



Before her abduction, she had commented on his Facebook profile.