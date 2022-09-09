STOLEN BABY FROM MISISI COMPOUND IN LUSAKA FOUND IN CHOMA, SOUTHERN PROVINCE

9th September, 2022 – The female baby that was reported to have been stolen in Misisi compound of Lusaka on September 6, 2022 at Misisi police post was found in Batoka of Choma district in Southern Province yesterday. The suspect who went to Batoka with the baby left it in the custody of a lady at Batoka market pretending that she was going to the toilet around 13:00 hours and never returned.



Later the Lady who remained with the baby decided to report the matter to the police at Batoka after which she decided to bath the baby and when undressing the baby, she found a piece of paper written with a name and phone number of the mother. The mother was contacted and confirmed it was her baby.



Both parents to the child travelled from Lusaka and arrived in Batoka. They have since positively identified their child.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON